Manchester City's case overturned, free to play Champions League!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Manchester City's case overturned, free to play Champions League!Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday in a surprising legal victory. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld City's appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a 10 million euro (R85 crore) fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators. Some...
0
shares
 
News video: Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned 03:49

 Manchester City's two-year UEFA-ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

