Manchester City's case overturned, free to play Champions League!
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday in a surprising legal victory. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld City's appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a 10 million euro (R85 crore) fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators. Some...
