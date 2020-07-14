Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defender issues apology as ex-Leicester boss makes bold prediction

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Defender issues apology as ex-Leicester boss makes bold predictionLeicester City News| All the Foxes' news and views from LeicestershireLive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Your morning Leicester City headlines #lcfc https://t.co/EuszoWz20B 33 minutes ago