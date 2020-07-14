Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on transfer plans

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United’s summer transfer plans remain a bit “up in the air” amid uncertainty about next season. The Red Devils are currently in the hunt to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League as they bid to book their spot in next season’s Champions League. With the Premier […]

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else 00:47

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus...

