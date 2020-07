Chicharito notches first MLS goal with late score vs. Timbers Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Following a couple point-blank misses earlier in the game, L.A. Galaxy star Chicharito finally tallied his first MLS goal, cutting Portland’s lead over L.A. to 2-1 late. Following a couple point-blank misses earlier in the game, L.A. Galaxy star Chicharito finally tallied his first MLS goal, cutting Portland’s lead over L.A. to 2-1 late. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chicharito misses point-blank chance, remains scoreless in MLS A rebound came right to Chicharito in the box, but the star missed his chance at his first MLS goal as he powered the ball too high and over the net. The missed...

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this