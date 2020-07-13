Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Basketball: Rockets' Russell Westbrook has coronavirus as NBA bubble faces first test

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Basketball: Rockets' Russell Westbrook has coronavirus as NBA bubble faces first testHouston's Russell Westbrook hasn't made it to the NBA restart yet.The coronavirus did — but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would.On a day of troubling news for the league — Westbrook revealing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 01:13

 NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando. A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he expected Westbrook to be in Florida this week. @Rachel_Nichols, via Twitter @Rachel_Nichols, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival [Video]

The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival

On June 26, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a deal that would allow the 2019-20 season.which was canceled because of coronavirus, to return starting on July 30.A total..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published
Sacramento Kings Shut Down Practice Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test [Video]

Sacramento Kings Shut Down Practice Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The news clouds the picture on whether the NBA will start back up again in its planned "bubble."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published
Shannon Sharpe: Despite Bill Russell throwing his hat in the ring, LeBron is still the best athlete of all-time [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Despite Bill Russell throwing his hat in the ring, LeBron is still the best athlete of all-time

LeBron may be an incredible athlete, but 86-year-old Bill Russell wants everyone to know he was a freak of nature himself back in the day. After Kendrick Perkins called LeBron quote “the most..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this

insageyoutrust

CLnum13 RT @SpaceCity_Scoop: Paul Pierce says James Harden and Russell Westbrook have changed the culture of high school basketball in Los Angeles.… 1 hour ago

Saukel

Barbara Negrescu RT @nytimes: Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets star, said on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/Ytun0… 1 hour ago

TheTandD

The T&D LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Houston's Russell Westbrook hasn't made it to the NBA restart yet. https://t.co/NeS2HJoyTY 1 hour ago

arwindsotnas

arwind santos RT @spinph: Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus ahead of trip to Orlando https://t.co/I6twzfKBn1 via @SpinPh 3 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Rockets’ Russell Westbrook has virus as NBA bubble faces first test https://t.co/4KPVorWcXU https://t.co/zQhYhBIgui 4 hours ago

jt_sports

Japan Times: Sports Rockets' Russell Westbrook has virus as NBA bubble faces first test https://t.co/3tUbEGX1ns 4 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s… https://t.co/f7hLpJXGyq 5 hours ago