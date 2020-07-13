Basketball: Rockets' Russell Westbrook has coronavirus as NBA bubble faces first test
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Houston's Russell Westbrook hasn't made it to the NBA restart yet.The coronavirus did — but health protocols seemed to work as the league and its players hoped they would.On a day of troubling news for the league — Westbrook revealing...
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando. A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he expected Westbrook to be in Florida this week. @Rachel_Nichols, via Twitter @Rachel_Nichols, via...
On June 26, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a deal that would allow the 2019-20 season.which was canceled because of coronavirus, to return starting on July 30.A total..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:28Published