Leicester City transfer news live: Chilwell and Jovic latest Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Keep up to date with the latest Leicester City news and transfer gossip on Tuesday, July 14, as we bring you all of the updates coming out of the King Power Stadium. Keep up to date with the latest Leicester City news and transfer gossip on Tuesday, July 14, as we bring you all of the updates coming out of the King Power Stadium. 👓 View full article