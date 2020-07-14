Global  
 

Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Man United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands as Manchester United were pegged back and held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night to dent their top-four hopes. The Red Devils headed into the game looking to try and move up to third place in the Premier League table […]

