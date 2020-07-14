|
News24.com | Tiger Woods grouped with Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy for Memorial return
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament this week.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Tiger return will bring out best in Rory' 01:12
Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods' return to the field this week at the Memorial will inspire world number one Rory McIlroy, who has not had a top 10 finish since the PGA Tour restarted.
