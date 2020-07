Goals? Who gives a f*ck: Rashford has mastered the elastico – PF Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

If we worry about Rashford's numbers we’re only denying ourselves the joy of a player still exploring his talent



The post Goals? Who gives a f*ck: Rashford has mastered the elastico – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this