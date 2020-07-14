Champions League permutations: Who needs what as Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester eye Premier League top four place this season
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The race for the final two Champions League places is hotting up as we reach the final weeks of the 2019/20 season. Liverpool have sewn up the Premier League title while Manchester City will be this season’s runners-up. City have also overturned their potential European ban so will be playing in the Champions League next […]
