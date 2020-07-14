Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League permutations: Who needs what as Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester eye Premier League top four place this season

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The race for the final two Champions League places is hotting up as we reach the final weeks of the 2019/20 season. Liverpool have sewn up the Premier League title while Manchester City will be this season’s runners-up. City have also overturned their potential European ban so will be playing in the Champions League next […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Patriot League cancels fall sport season [Video]

Patriot League cancels fall sport season

Patriot League cancels fall sport season

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:38Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League top four run-in: Who has the best and worst fixtures? Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester or Wolves?

 Three available Champions League places became two on Monday as Manchester City successfully overturned their ban – so who has the best chance of finishing in...
Independent

Jamie Redknapp's new top four verdict after Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal wins

Jamie Redknapp's new top four verdict after Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal wins Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Wolves are all battling it out for Champions League qualification with the Premier League top four race...
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

EPL: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helps Manchester City rout Brighton 5-0

 Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured they will finish in the Premier League's top four with a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday as the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Champions League permutations: Who needs what as Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester eye Premier League top fo… https://t.co/0G2S1w6naW 18 minutes ago