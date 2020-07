Clive Tyldesley hits out at ITV over 'moving him aside' for Sam Matterface Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ITV this morning confirmed that Sam Matterface would be replacing Clive Tyldesley as the channel's number one football commentator, with the latter forfeiting the biggest games ITV this morning confirmed that Sam Matterface would be replacing Clive Tyldesley as the channel's number one football commentator, with the latter forfeiting the biggest games 👓 View full article