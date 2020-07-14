Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic: Who will be the greatest of all-time?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have defined the best era of men's tennis. But which player is the best ever?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption [Video]

ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour issue revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:49Published
'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice [Video]

'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this