Source: Titans, Henry won't reach deal by Wed. Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Titans running back Derrick Henry and the team are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday's deadline for franchise players, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. 👓 View full article

