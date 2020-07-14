Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Kia Sonet August-debut confirmed, to rival Venue
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kia Sonet August-debut confirmed, to rival Venue
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 (
16 hours ago
)
The compact SUV is expected to go head with the likes Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Hong Kong
Naya Rivera
Jeff Sessions
Supreme Court of the United States
Democratic Party
Alabama
Tommy Tuberville
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Trump Administration
Rose Garden
Ghislaine Maxwell
New York Times
Justice Ginsburg
Meghan Markle
WORTH WATCHING
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks
Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale