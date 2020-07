Pat Mahomes opens up to GQ about his potential, race in the NFL, and Post Malone tattoos Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Post Malone is certainly not shy about getting tattoos. But Patrick Mahomes' signature? It happened after a few backstage beer pong games.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this