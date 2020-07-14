Global  
 

India and EU finalise civil nuclear pact

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Capping 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union have finalised a framework agreement on cooperation in the civil nuclear sector ahead of their online summit on Wednesday, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.In the summit, the two sides are expected to unveil a five-year roadmap to further broadbase ties, launch separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment.
