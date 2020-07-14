India and EU finalise civil nuclear pact

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Both ends have to be ready, there must be traffic to restart international operations: Civil Aviation Secy



In a press conference on June 20, Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry, Pradeep Singh Kharola said that if international operations have to start, both ends have to be ready and there has to be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago May 22nd:Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News



On May 22, 1772 Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born to in Radhanagar in the Hooghly district of Bengal. In 1828, Roy set up the Brahmo Samaj, a reformist movement of the Hindu religion that aimed at fighting.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:28 Published on May 22, 2020 May 18TH: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News



This was the date that Britain declared war on France, ending the short-lived Treaty of Amiens which had brought a year of peace to Europe and sparking what became known as the War of the Third.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:43 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this