Reece James EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea youngster insists lifting of Man City’s Champions League ban does not affect aims, discusses Zaha and McGoldrick abuse, plus more

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Reece James has insisted Chelsea’s focus has always been to qualify for next season’s Champions League – regardless of Man City’s transfer ban being lifted. Pep Guardiola’s side were slapped with the two-year ban from European competition in February after UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) found they had breached club licensing and Financial Fair Play (FFP) […]
