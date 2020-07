Proven winner Joe Girardi gives Phillies hope for success Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Philadelphia Phillies are counting on a man quite familiar with postseason success to lead them back to October baseball The Philadelphia Phillies are counting on a man quite familiar with postseason success to lead them back to October baseball 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this