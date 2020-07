You Might Like

Tweets about this Rupabh Shukla #Rajasthan political crises | Decoding Vasundhara Raje’s silence on Sachin Pilot - By @nistula Former CM's silence… https://t.co/wAikLJGnRl 45 minutes ago വിജയ RT @news18dotcom: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur on Wednesday and attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at 11 am… 2 hours ago News18.com Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur on Wednesday and attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at… https://t.co/s0hZ4vJTag 2 hours ago editorji Commenting on the political crisis in #Rajasthan, former Congress leader #JyotiradityaScindia, who joined #BJP in M… https://t.co/Z4mXuhEkMb 3 hours ago Tejas Pujare RT @circleofcricket: Sachin Tendulkar trended on Twitter on Monday night despite not being remotely connected to the ongoing Rajasthan poli… 4 hours ago Jinil Mehta RT @timesofindia: #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis: How it has dealt a severe blow to Rahul Gandhi The political crisis in Rajasthan may or may n… 4 hours ago Circle of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar trended on Twitter on Monday night despite not being remotely connected to the ongoing Rajasthan p… https://t.co/ZW5OBMv0m0 9 hours ago The Times Of India #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis: How it has dealt a severe blow to Rahul Gandhi The political crisis in Rajasthan may or… https://t.co/LPkxsfb7Bu 1 day ago