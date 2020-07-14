Marcelo Bielsa reveals Kalvin Phillips could miss rest of season in blow to Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes

Global  
 

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Kalvin Phillips could miss the rest of the season in a blow Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes. Phillips, who played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Swansea, has definitely been ruled out of this week’s home game against Barnsley due to a knee injury. “Kalvin is not going to […]
