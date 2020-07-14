Marcelo Bielsa reveals Kalvin Phillips could miss rest of season in blow to Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Kalvin Phillips could miss the rest of the season in a blow Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes. Phillips, who played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Swansea, has definitely been ruled out of this week’s home game against Barnsley due to a knee injury. “Kalvin is not going to […] 👓 View full article

