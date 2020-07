Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal latest as Barcelona prepared to accept loan deal Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Latest Arsenal transfer news takes a closer look at links to Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his defensive options before the January window shuts Latest Arsenal transfer news takes a closer look at links to Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his defensive options before the January window shuts 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this