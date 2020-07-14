|
|
|
No fans at Eagles, Phillies games, per city officials
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Philadelphia city officials say that no fans will be in the stands for Eagles and Phillies games in 2020, citing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|