No fans at Eagles, Phillies games, per city officials

ESPN Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Philadelphia city officials say that no fans will be in the stands for Eagles and Phillies games in 2020, citing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Philadelphia Officials Announce Eagles Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Games For 2020 Season

Philadelphia Officials Announce Eagles Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Games For 2020 Season 00:23

 If the Philadelphia Eagles can play this season fans will not be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field.

