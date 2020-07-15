Global  
 

Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp slam decision to overturn Manchester City's ban, boss Pep Guardiola wants apology

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp slam decision to overturn Manchester City's ban, boss Pep Guardiola wants apologyPep Guardiola said Tuesday a weight had been lifted from Manchester City after their European ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but rival managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp criticised the ruling. The court on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed earlier this year on the Premier League club by...
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep: Man City owed an apology

Pep: Man City owed an apology 02:24

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola thinks the club are owed an apology after their European ban was overturned by CAS.

