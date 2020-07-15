Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp slam decision to overturn Manchester City's ban, boss Pep Guardiola wants apology
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Pep Guardiola said Tuesday a weight had been lifted from Manchester City after their European ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but rival managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp criticised the ruling. The court on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed earlier this year on the Premier League club by...
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no reason to apologise for their vast spending.The City manager feels the club have been completely exonerated after successfully overturning their two-year..
