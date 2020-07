Chicago Fire top Seattle Sounders 2-1 behind goals from Beric, Pineda Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

All three goals scored between the Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders were put in during the second half. The Sounders got a 77th-minute equalizer from Handwalla Bwana only to be bested 2-1 after Mauricio Pineda's 84th-minute goal broke the tie and ultimately sealed the deal for Chicago.