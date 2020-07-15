Global  
 

Gary Neville: Mason Greenwood better than Man United duo

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville believes Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood is at “another level” compared to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The 18-year-old has cemented a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team since the return of the Premier League following the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greenwood has scored four times in five […]

