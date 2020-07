Man United set to offload Jesse Lingard amid West Brom interest Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Brom news - the Man United outcast has been linked with Everton and West Ham United. West Brom news - the Man United outcast has been linked with Everton and West Ham United. ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Favourkelv RT @TransfersLlVE: West Brom are interested in signing Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal. Solskjaer is keen to offloโ€ฆ 1 day ago