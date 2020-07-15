Global  
 

EFL announce latest results of coronavirus testing

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
EFL announce latest results of coronavirus testingThe latest coronavirus testing results for the EFL released as West Bromwich aAlbion and Blues come to the end of their respective 2020-21 Championship campaigns.
EFL reveal latest COVID-19 testing results

EFL reveal latest COVID-19 testing results Nottingham Forest players have been tested for coronavirus once again.
Nottingham Post

EFL coronavirus testing: No positive tests for second week in a row

 The latest coronavirus testing in the English Football League returns no positive results for the second week running.
BBC Sport

