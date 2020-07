Lamar Jackson shouldn't have admitted that he underestimated the Titans — Shannon | NFL | UNDISPUTED



For the 2nd season in a row, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were one-and-done in the playoffs last year. Lamar said he simply looked past the Titans, and they caught his Ravens by surprise. Lamar ended.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 10:18 Published on June 17, 2020