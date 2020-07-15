India, EU to work towards free trade pact

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () A high-level trade and investment dialogue between India and the European Union, set up after the first virtual India-EU summit on Wednesday, is expected to move to a broad-based free trade agreement that has held out promise but has been stalled for the past seven years.
The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15. While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations. "During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important...