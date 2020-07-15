Global  
 

India, EU to work towards free trade pact

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A high-level trade and investment dialogue between India and the European Union, set up after the first virtual India-EU summit on Wednesday, is expected to move to a broad-based free trade agreement that has held out promise but has been stalled for the past seven years.
News video: India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA

India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA 01:07

 The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15. While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations. "During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important...

EU, India move closer to free trade deal

 Following an online summit between the European Union and India, the two powers have announced plans to set up a "high-level dialogue" on investment and trade....
Deutsche Welle


