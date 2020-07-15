|
‘Armchairs’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Graeme Souness accused Liverpool FC of being in their “armchairs” after the Reds suffered a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the first half when Andy Robertson won a header before the Scotland captain crossed for Sadio Mane in the penalty area. The Senegal […]
The post ‘Armchairs’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this