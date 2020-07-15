|
Jrue Holiday donating NBA salary to launch social justice fund
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, are starting the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund.
