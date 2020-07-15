Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jrue Holiday donating NBA salary to launch social justice fund

FOX Sports Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Jrue Holiday donating NBA salary to launch social justice fundJrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, are starting the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New social justice fund established [Video]

New social justice fund established

The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties has created the Racial Justice and Equity Fund to support the efforts to advance equality and social justice.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Meet the 93-year-old who is fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday [Video]

Meet the 93-year-old who is fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday

When Opal Lee was just twelve years old, her house in Fort Worth Texas was burned down by a mob who decided that her family didn’t deserve to have it. Their home lay in ruins, but Opal didn’t let..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:36Published
Concerns over social distancing on Memorial Day [Video]

Concerns over social distancing on Memorial Day

New videos are popping up online showing people swarming beaches, pools, and churches. It's raising concerns about social distancing during the Memorial Day Holiday season. And, consequently, some..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this

Megmo808

mgs RT @_Andrew_Lopez: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday are donating the rest of Jrue's game checks for the season to st… 6 minutes ago

KevinSeawrightt

Kevin Seawright [Lopez] Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday are donating the rest of Jrue's game checks for the… https://t.co/aM92dhcsJZ 11 minutes ago

kingace_1

YT: Da Joce #BLM ✊🏾 RT @amillion_roses: New Orleans pelicans player ‘Jrue Holiday’ will be donating the remainder of his salary ($5.3million) to create a socia… 13 minutes ago

gb1style

Klephen Thurry RT @basketballtalk: Pelican’s Jrue Holiday donating restart salary, maybe $5.3 million, to charity https://t.co/5slL4rZ518 13 minutes ago

Fznfootballfan

@FznFootballfan2020 RT @TheAssociation: Jrue Holiday is the latest athlete to announce he is donating the remainder of his NBA salary to social justice causes,… 21 minutes ago

amillion_roses

AMillionRoses New Orleans pelicans player ‘Jrue Holiday’ will be donating the remainder of his salary ($5.3million) to create a s… https://t.co/H53v6f9r4q 25 minutes ago

M_K_Reynolds

Michael K. Reynolds RT @TheReal_KDubb: Pelican’s Jrue Holiday donating restart salary, maybe $5.3 million, to charity https://t.co/mTyuSVfvBj #sports #feedly 27 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Pelican’s Jrue Holiday donating restart salary, maybe $5.3 million, to charity https://t.co/mTyuSVfvBj #sports #feedly 28 minutes ago