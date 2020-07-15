Jrue Holiday donating NBA salary to launch social justice fund

New social justice fund established



The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties has created the Racial Justice and Equity Fund to support the efforts to advance equality and social justice. Credit: WKTV Published 3 weeks ago

Meet the 93-year-old who is fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday



When Opal Lee was just twelve years old, her house in Fort Worth Texas was burned down by a mob who decided that her family didn’t deserve to have it. Their home lay in ruins, but Opal didn’t let.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:36 Published 3 weeks ago