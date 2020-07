Jonathan Kuminga is reclassifying to 2020 and taking his talents to the G League Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jonathan Kuminga was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021, but will now join Jalen Green, the top recruit in 2020, in the G League this year.

