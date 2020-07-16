Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin, in a massive hack.
