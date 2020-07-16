Global  
 

Twitter accounts of Apple, Musk, Gates, others hit

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin, in a massive hack.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam 01:15

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

