Ben Stokes tried to distract me from first ball: Jermaine Blackwood
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
One of the architects of West Indies' opening Test victory, batsman Jermaine Blackwood said England tried to verbally distract him during his match-winning innings of 95 with stand-in skipper Ben Stokes leading the act. Blackwood's fighting 95 helped West Indies chase down the 200-run target and claim a four-wicket win in the...
