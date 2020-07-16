Global  
 

Ben Stokes tried to distract me from first ball: Jermaine Blackwood

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
One of the architects of West Indies' opening Test victory, batsman Jermaine Blackwood said England tried to verbally distract him during his match-winning innings of 95 with stand-in skipper Ben Stokes leading the act. Blackwood's fighting 95 helped West Indies chase down the 200-run target and claim a four-wicket win in the...
