Whitecaps stunned by Earthquakes in stoppage time, drop tournament debut Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Substitute Shea Salinas scored in the 98th minute as the San Jose Earthquakes rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps in a wild 4-3 win Wednesday at the MLS is Back Tournament. 👓 View full article

