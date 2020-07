AVFC Report Liverpool aren't motivated by records, and another defeat, this time at Arse... #Villa https://t.co/qFjzaI9FXz https://t.co/nhvutvL0jg 23 minutes ago

Arsenal Report Liverpool aren't motivated by records, and another defeat, this time at ... #ArsenalFC https://t.co/m0flP7gwmC https://t.co/TvwARJJ4Lh 23 minutes ago

FC Dallas on Fanly Liverpool aren't motivated by records, and another defeat, this time at Arsena... #FCD https://t.co/PsugdhRuo8 https://t.co/agxqJuPcwL 25 minutes ago

D100 News Liverpool isn't motivated by records, and another defeat -- this time to Arsenal -- proves it… https://t.co/qwcReF1bkM 26 minutes ago

CHI Fire on Fanly Liverpool aren't motivated by records, and another defeat, this time at Ar... #CHIFire https://t.co/L6O5kbaYJS https://t.co/ARxLJdmyQL 27 minutes ago

Paul Liska Liverpool isn't motivated by records, and another defeat -- this time to Arsenal -- proves it… https://t.co/Hpem9Oc6i9 36 minutes ago

ESPN India Jurgen Klopp was right: records don't inspire Liverpool https://t.co/tLeEHFoVHI 38 minutes ago