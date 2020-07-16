Global  
 

Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about summer signings

The Sport Review Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to invest in their squad this summer to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four in the coming seasons. The north London side have missed out on a place in the Champions League for next season following their stuttering form in the Premier League this term. Arteta was […]

 Rory Smith thinks the past seven days have been pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s development as Arsenal boss.

