Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News on Oxford Covid- vaccine could come today

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The potential vaccine is already in large-scale Phase III human trials to assess whether it can protect against Covid-19, but its developers have yet to report Phase I results which would show whether it is safe and whether or not it induces an immune response.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Final testing will begin for a COVID-19 vaccine

Final testing will begin for a COVID-19 vaccine 00:24

 Scientists are ready to begin final testing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers with Moderna and the National Institute of Health say that findings from the first round of testing in March showed the vaccine boosted participants' immune systems.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The goal of the study is to find out how effective the vaccine is in protecting against COVID-19 and how long the protection lasts.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published
Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study seeking volunteers in Cleveland and dozens of other US cities [Video]

Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study seeking volunteers in Cleveland and dozens of other US cities

Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study seeking volunteers in Cleveland and dozens of other US cities

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:42Published
UMD School Of Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Move To Next Phase [Video]

UMD School Of Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Move To Next Phase

The University of Maryland School of Medicine was one of the first in the world to start vaccine trials for COVID-19.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Positive news on Oxford COVID-19 vaccine could come today: report

 AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development
Hindu

Why Altimmune Shares Are Flying High Today

 Investors are cheering the biotech's good news from its preclinical testing of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Motley Fool

GRTX Awaits Pancreatic Cancer Trial Data, GENE Jumps, MNK Gets FDA Panel Backing, TCDA Disappointed

 Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Galera Therapeutics' upcoming milestone, Genetic Technologies' progress on its COVID-19 Severity Risk Test, FDA panel...
RTTNews


Tweets about this