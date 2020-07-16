News on Oxford Covid- vaccine could come today

Thursday, 16 July 2020 () The potential vaccine is already in large-scale Phase III human trials to assess whether it can protect against Covid-19, but its developers have yet to report Phase I results which would show whether it is safe and whether or not it induces an immune response.
Scientists are ready to begin final testing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers with Moderna and the National Institute of Health say that findings from the first round of testing in March showed the vaccine boosted participants' immune systems.