Moto GP: Focus on Marc Marquez as rivals take fresh guard Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Marc Marquez will once again be the favourite to clinch the MotoGP crown when the revamped 2020 season begins this Saturday. Since 2013, the Catalan has only missed one title, thanks to his 56 victories and 95 podiums. In 2019, the Repsol Honda star scored the most points in premier class history and finished outside of the top... 👓 View full article

