You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title



Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Van Dijk, Alisson errors end Liverpool's record bid in Arsenal defeat Liverpool's hopes of setting a new Premier League record points tally came to an end as uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker saw them...

News24 8 hours ago



Howlers from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson end Liverpool’s hopes of getting Premier League points record as Arsenal earn unlikely victory at Emirates Rare mistakes from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson compounded a rusty Liverpool to their third defeat of the season as Arsenal ended their hopes of breaking the...

talkSPORT 9 hours ago





Tweets about this