UFC Fight Island RESULTS: Jack Shore and Lerone Murphy win at Fight Night 172 but fellow Brit Molly McCann suffers defeat on main card

talkSPORT Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
It was a mixed night for the Brits at the UFC’s latest Fight Island show in the early hours of Thursday morning. On Fight Night 172 – the second event held in Abu Dhabi at Dana White’s temporary new venue  – two exciting British prospects Jack Shore and Lerone Murphy both won on the preliminary […]
