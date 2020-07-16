Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept, to rival Venue
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Japanese carmakers Nissan on Thursday unveiled the B-segment Magnite SUV concept. Nissan Magnite will go on sale later in FY20-21, competing with the likes of Hyundai Venue, upcoming Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.
