Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept, to rival Venue

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Japanese carmakers Nissan on Thursday unveiled the B-segment Magnite SUV concept. Nissan Magnite will go on sale later in FY20-21, competing with the likes of Hyundai Venue, upcoming Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Nissan unveils Magnite sub-compact SUV concept for India

Watch: Nissan unveils Magnite sub-compact SUV concept for India 01:16

 Nissan Magnite will be made in India and will be officially launched here in second half of FY 2020-21. The car, once officially launched in production form, will take on Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai's Venue and Kia's upcoming Sonet in a highly competitive segment which is also proving...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Nissan Ariya Winter driving [Video]

The new Nissan Ariya Winter driving

Marking a key milestone in its Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Nissan today unveiled the all-new Ariya. As the company’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya opens a new chapter for the..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:56Published
First Look: Nissan Ariya electric SUV [Video]

First Look: Nissan Ariya electric SUV

Nissan has officially introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that can travel up to approximately 300 miles between recharges. Ariya electric SUV is the carmaker’s first..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published
This is the Nissan Ariya [Video]

This is the Nissan Ariya

We take a look at the new all-electric coupe-SUV crossover from Nissan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept

 Nissan Motor India unveiled the concept version of its B-SUV, Nissan Magnite. It will be introduced in India soon.Magnite is a portmanteau of the word
Hindu

All-New Sub-Compact SUV Nissan Magnite Unveiled: Maruti Brezza Rival?

 The upcoming Maruti Brezza rival from Nissan has finally been unveiled in the form of sub-compact SUV Magnite. The Nissan Magnite production model will be very...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

sakaltimes

Sakal Times Nissan India on Thursday revealed the concept version of its highly anticipated B-SUV - Nissan Magnite, which will… https://t.co/ioIgKPe02W 2 days ago

EverydayTaxes

Everyday Taxes Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept https://t.co/onQ7ejEGqF 3 days ago

newsblogindia

News Headlines Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept https://t.co/yS47JpqTMJ 4 days ago

watstrendingnw

WatsTrendingNow Nissan unveils Magnite SUV concept - https://t.co/CN5gZtdq7g 4 days ago

AutoTalkBlog

AutoTalk #Nissan unveils #Magnite concept #SUV #Auto #India #News #Automotive For details visit: https://t.co/9nmo4U9M5l 4 days ago

riteshmadhok

Ritesh Madhok #Nissan Globally unveils the #Magnite Sub 4-meter #SUV #Concept, launch expected soon, Full details and video in ou… https://t.co/hJAuaBcxov 5 days ago

motorworldindia

Motor World India #Nissan Globally unveils the #Magnite Sub 4-meter #SUV #Concept, launch expected soon, Full details and video in ou… https://t.co/72A03ysFt6 5 days ago

ETAuto

ET Auto The #NissanMagnite has been made on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and has been designed in… https://t.co/pjDdaQSb9F 5 days ago