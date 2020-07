Chargers Safety Roderic Teamer Gets 4 Game Suspension For Violating Substance Abuse Policy



Los Angeles Chargers reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse police, the league.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago

Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall



Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:13 Published 6 days ago