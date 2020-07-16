Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester City Predicted XI: We predict Brendan Rodgers' selection as Leicester face a tough clash at home to Sheffield United

Shoot Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Leicester City Predicted XI: We predict Brendan Rodgers’ selection as Leicester face a tough clash at home to Sheffield United. The race for Champions League football is hotting with just three games to go. Leicester City sit on the same number of points as Manchester United and if both win tonight will go just one […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester 00:45

 Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Evans: Right response to Bournemouth [Video]

Evans: Right response to Bournemouth

Jonny Evans admits the Leicester players’ heads dropped in their heavy defeat to Bournemouth so beating an in-form Sheffield United is the perfect response.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Rodgers delighted with response [Video]

Rodgers delighted with response

Brendan Rodgers says his side produced an excellent display in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, and reserved special words for debutant Luke Thomas.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:50Published
Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown [Video]

Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed a decision on Leicester's lockdown will be made on Thursday. Tuesday marks two weeks of the localised lockdown, imposed due to the city's alarming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this