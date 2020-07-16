Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Dak Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, despite reportedly almost reaching deal for $33-35M annually with $110M guaranteed. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook what he thinks this could mean for the future of Dak in Dallas.
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd on the day of Dak Prescott's deal deadline with the Dallas Cowboys. Nick believes Dak will play under the franchise tag, which will lead to him playing for a..
