Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the boardDak Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, despite reportedly almost reaching deal for $33-35M annually with $110M guaranteed. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook what he thinks this could mean for the future of Dak in Dallas.
 Dak Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, despite reportedly almost reaching deal for $33-35M annually with $110M guaranteed. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook what he thinks this could mean for the future of Dak in Dallas.

