djrealz Pels' Holiday using pay to start social justice fund https://t.co/yFlQylVbpD https://t.co/kGrGg0iKrZ 20 minutes ago Deeridd RT @BleacherReport: Jrue and Lauren Holiday announce they're using the rest of Jrue's game checks to start a social justice fund 🙏 His che… 31 minutes ago morgan :) RT @_Andrew_Lopez: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday are donating the rest of Jrue's game checks for the season to st… 35 minutes ago ♑Capricorn♑ Jrue Holiday will be donating the rest of his game checks to start a social justice fund with his wife, Lauren. 👍👍👍… https://t.co/Hw3fL1OJ9v 1 hour ago lwproductions RT @_Andrew_Lopez: STORY: Story: Jrue and Lauren Holiday using rest of Jrue's game checks - potentially $5.3 million - to start social just… 2 hours ago Gayle A. Young MAY GOD BLESS YOU JRUE & LAUREN HOLIDAY !! #BLACKLIVEMATTER Jrue and Lauren Holiday using $5 million NBA bubble sa… https://t.co/f01ok1Sy8P 2 hours ago HipHopSince1987.com Jrue and Lauren Holiday announce they're using the rest of Jrue's game checks to start a social justice fund 🙏🏿 Hi… https://t.co/XIkcZt6oYH 2 hours ago @lindsayraync These two are a wonderful example of making the world a better place. https://t.co/c0Z9geO5Je 2 hours ago