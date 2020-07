Hoops coaches want SAT, ACT requirement nixed Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Calling them "longstanding forces of institutional racism," the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday proposed permanently eliminating SAT and ACT requirements as part of the NCAA's initial-eligibility process. 👓 View full article

