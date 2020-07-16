Global  
 

NEOWISE Comet: All you need to know

Thursday, 16 July 2020
The NEOWISE comet cruised just inside Mercury's orbit on July 3. This very close passage by the Sun is cooking the comet's outermost layers, causing gas and dust to erupt off the icy surface and creating a large tail of debris. And yet the comet has managed to survive this intense roasting which is exciting to watch. It will be visible to the naked eye starting July 14.
 Photographer Matthew Brown captured "a photo of a lifetime" as the rare comet was seen over Stonehenge on July 10th. The last time comet NEOWISE passed Earth was 6,800 years ago… that's before the wheel was invented.

Comet NEOWISE sizzles as it slides by the Sun

Comet NEOWISE sizzles as it slides by the Sun Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 09, 2020 A comet visiting from the most distant parts of our solar system is putting on a spectacular nighttime display. Named Comet...
NASA captures remarkable image of NEOWISE comet

 NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has captured a remarkable image of the NEOWISE comet that was discovered in March.
