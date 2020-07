Cardinals re-assign four players from St. Louis to Springfield Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The St. Louis Cardinals sent pitchers Seth Elledge, Rob Kaminsky and Zack Thompson and catcher Ivan Herrera to their alternate training site.

