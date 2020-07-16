Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is proving he’s ‘in it together’ with teammates in Orlando bubble
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () The King might not be living like a king right now. Chris Haynes reports that in hopes of showing solidarity with his teammates at Disney World, LeBron decided not to bring his personal masseuse, his personal chef and his normal security detail. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's decision to leave his personnel behind.
According to reports, there have already been several anonymous tips to the NBA hotline about players breaking rules in the Orlando bubble. Almost immediately, Twitter began to have a field day with Chris Paul memes, speculating that he was the one behind all of the anonymous tips. Shannon Sharpe...
Breaking news out of the NBA last night. Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb during practice. The Lakers' guard is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks according to reports. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that..
As NBA players have dealt with being quarantined and trying to stay in shape while preparing to head to Orlando to play in the bubble, teammates are expecting no drop-off from LeBron. Danny Green said..
