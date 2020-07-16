Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is proving he’s ‘in it together’ with teammates in Orlando bubble

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is proving he’s ‘in it together’ with teammates in Orlando bubbleThe King might not be living like a king right now. Chris Haynes reports that in hopes of showing solidarity with his teammates at Disney World, LeBron decided not to bring his personal masseuse, his personal chef and his normal security detail. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's decision to leave his personnel behind.
